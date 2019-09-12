Northern NV children’s cancer foundation launches $400K fundraising campaign

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation announced recently the launch of its annual fundraising campaign, “Know the Gold,” and accompanying gift match by the William N. Pennington Foundation.

This year’s goal is to raise $400,000 to help Northern Nevada children battling cancer by expanding the foundation’s programs and supportinge of treatment costs., according to a Sept. 4 press release from MNG Partners Inc. on behalf of the nonprofit.

Donations are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2020, and all contributions to the campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the William N. Pennington Foundation, up to $400,000.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month; local businesses are supporting the Know The Gold campaign by hosting fundraisers and hanging gold ribbon awareness wreaths. The gold ribbon is the international symbol of childhood cancer.

“Our foundation is a crucial resource for local families faced with a childhood cancer diagnosis. They can come to us in a time of need and focus on their child, which is most important,” said Shirley Folkins-Roberts, executive director of NNCCF, in a statement. “It is our hope that the matching campaign inspires the community to double the value of their gift to help these local children.”

Businesses interested in hanging a gold ribbon awareness wreath, provided at no cost, can contact Lisa@nvchildrenscancer.org. Supporters participating on social media can hashtag #KnowtheGold and tag @nvkidscancer.

Go here to support and learn more about the Know the Gold campaign.