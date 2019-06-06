Northern NV Jiffy Lube franchises dole out scholarships to area students

Lena Richardson of Douglas High School (Minden) is the overall scholarship recipient and will receive $3,500.

RENO, Nev. — The “What Drives You?” scholarship program, funded by Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fallon and Minden-area Jiffy Lube franchise group Griffin Fast Lube, LLC, has awarded $5,000 in scholarships to two local high school students and one school award for most essays submitted for the 2018-2019 school year.

According to a May 29 news release from Griffin Fast Lube, Lena Richardson of Douglas High School (Minden) is the overall scholarship recipient and will receive $3,500. Jake Kattelman of Damonte Ranch High School (Reno) will be awarded $1,500 as a runner-up.

Douglas High School will also receive $500 for submitting the most essays last year.

The “What Drives You?” scholarship program is open to all high school students in the Northern Nevada area.

Students are asked to submit a 500-word essay detailing what drives them now, as an opportunity to express their inner drive and ambitions. Finalists are selected based on their essay submission. Finalists are then required to submit a short 1-2 minute video that expands on the essay they submitted and then the overall winner is selected.

Scholarship money will go directly toward secondary education, in the form of college or other qualified technical or professional program chosen by each winning student.

If you are the parent of a high school student in the Northern Nevada area and would like more information about this scholarship program for the 2019-2020 school year, talk with your child’s teacher, high school counselor or visit http://www.yourturn2apply.com.