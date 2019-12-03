Northern NV maintenance professionals compete in ‘Maintenance Mania’

RENO, Nev. — More than 90 Northern Nevada maintenance professionals recently competed in the Nevada State Apartment Association’s regional competition of Maintenance Mania.

According to a press release provided on behalf of the association, contestants completed eight maintenance-focused events, including air conditioner repair and water heater installation.

The association held two Maintenance Mania events, Oct 18 in Reno to capture Northern Nevada, and Oct. 25 in Las Vegas for Southern Nevada.

The Reno contest took place at Belfor Property Restoration Warehouse; winners here included:

First place: Marvin Morgan – Sequoia Equities

Second place: Jonathan Martinez – MG Properties

Third place: Philip Jagodzinski – FPI Management

“They are our industry’s first responders and aid residents with home emergencies like flooding, no air conditioning or heat and the worst … clogged sinks and toilets,” Susy Vasquez, Nevada State Apartment Association executive director, said in a statement. “They truly are the force that keep our communities running and are much more connected to the residents because they interact with them daily.”

According to the press release, winners from each local event get a chance to qualify for a spot at the national championship that will be held in Boston in June.

Go to nvsaa.org to learn more about the Nevada State Apartment Association, a nonprofit that serves as the voice of the multifamily housing industry in Nevada.