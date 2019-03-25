Note from the NNBV Publisher: March 2019

April is the month that most people associate with spring renewal, a time of gratitude that winter is coming to an end, and a time to think and plan for sustainable growth strategies for our businesses â€” and, a time to give birth to new ideas!

Since the April edition of the NNBV (publishing March 25) is our environment and sustainability issue, I want to share a wonderful and relevant experience with you.

Earlier this month, I was invited to speak as part of a panel of eight women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Department of State's local International Visitor Leadership Program. It was facilitated through the Northern Nevada International Center at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The women came from all over the world â€” Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, People's Republic of China and Poland â€” and participated in a roundtable discussion. Three are in the publishing industry â€” two journalists and one printer. The other five are in the engineering, economics, business development, manufacturing and social development fields.

We talked a lot about the power of print and the position that, "No, print is not dead," as well as where and how women derive their power in the U.S. One participant asked whether or not the U.S. government encourages women to be entrepreneurial. My answer was no. The desire to build something from scratch comes from one's internal drive and can most often be associated with how one was raised.

As far as print "NOT being dead," I explained that although digital media has a large presence, it has real drawbacks. For example, once something is dispersed through a digital feed, or even via email, it can be edited after the fact. Once something is printed, it is lasting and permanent.

Where social media yaks at us nonstop, the power of magazines is in their ability to engage the reader when s/he chooses. The reader can languish and take time reading articles; there is no time limit, and it can easily be picked back up if put down. The ads and the articles are always easy to find, to refer to, and to read again. A magazine can be popped in your briefcase or bag, brought with you and shared by handing it to someone!

And of course, you can use your smartphone to take a picture of any article or ad and share them electronically.

These are important elements to keep in mind when investing your hard-earned money in marketing options.

It is still really wonderful to take a magazine outside and read while sitting under a tree or in a hammock, not worrying about light or screen brightness.

Respectfully yours,

Dawn Gowery

Publisher

Northern Nevada Business View