NV education nonprofit partners with adaptive learning tech company

A company that describes itself as a pioneer of “intelligent adaptive learning” technology used in schools and districts across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is partnering with the Nevada Association of School Administrators.

Bellevue, Washington-based DreamBox Learning announced the partnership in an Oct 17 news release, describing the move as one that will “provide Nevada educators access to research-driven live webinars, on-site trainings and other professional development resources that will help them further personalize their math instruction for each student’s unique growth and learning needs.”

DreamBox is used by over 3 million students and 130,000 educators across North America, including several school districts in Nevada.

“(Our) mission is to provide the highest-level of professional development to our members and all Nevada educators so that they can best support their students,” Jeff Geihs, executive director of the Nevada Association of School Administrators, said in the release. “Whether educators want to learn how to integrate blended learning models into their classrooms or further personalize their math instruction for students, DreamBox is a good partner in fulfilling our mission to provide the right support for educators.”

DreamBox Learning offers a digital K-8 math program that provides personalized learning experiences for students by dynamically adapting within and between lessons, offering the right lesson at the right time in both English and Spanish.

While supporting students, DreamBox is designed to provide educators with insights and learning data to make the best instructional choices for their students at each moment of the day.

“DreamBox was designed by teachers for teachers, so we’re excited to work with organizations like (the Nevada Association of School Administrators) that share our commitment to empowering teachers and improving student math performance,” Jamie Gier, Senior Vice Present of Marketing at DreamBox Learning, said in a statement.

According to the release, DreamBox also offers a range of professional development courses — delivered in person or online – to meet the learning needs of educators and help them realize the full potential of a blended-learning practice.

DreamBox and the Nevada Association of School Administrators will partner on upcoming professional development seminars for Nevada educators, according to the release.