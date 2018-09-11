NV Energy donates $373,000 to Northern Nevada nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — The NV Energy Foundation continued its tradition of giving back by donating nearly $1.2 million statewide in the second quarter of 2018, the company announced in August.

In Northern Nevada, nearly $373,000 in grants were provided to 10 nonprofit organizations, according to a news release from NV Energy, including Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Envirolution and Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary.

In Southern Nevada, nearly $782,000 in grants were provided to 23 nonprofits.

"The NV Energy Foundation addresses key community needs in the areas of education and youth, environment and community enhancement, safety and wellness and arts and culture," according to the news release. "The NV Energy Foundation is funded by NV Energy, not its customers."

Go here to learn more about the NV Energy Foundation or how to apply for grants.