NV Energy Foundation awards $49K in scholarships for Northern Nevada students

RENO, Nev. — The NV Energy and the NV Energy Foundation announced May 22 it has awarded 32 current high school seniors in Northern Nevada with the Powerful Partnership Scholarship and 13 scholarships for current community college students, providing a total of $49,000 in scholarships.

Education, along with art/culture, environment/community enhancement and safety/wellness, is one of NV Energy’s area of focus for grants and scholarships.

Since 2000, NV Energy has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships for Northern Nevada students and nearly $1.7 million in scholarships statewide.

These scholarships support the efforts of students enrolled in higher education at any accredited university, college or trade school.

“We are excited to be able to present and honor these high school seniors with a scholarship as they further their education,” said Carolyn Barbash, Vice President of Business Development and Community Strategy for NV Energy. “These students have shown commitment to academics, volunteerism and helping our community and we look forward to their continued successes in college and beyond.”

More than 60 students applied for scholarships. A selection committee carefully reviewed each application and made the final selections. Criteria for the Powerful Partnership Scholarship includes a resume, personal statement outlining career goals, an essay describing the value of community service and volunteer experience, as well as a letter of recommendation from a school official. The scholarship funds are administered through the Community Foundation of Western Nevada.

