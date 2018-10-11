NV Energy Foundation doles out $30,000 in donations

RENO, Nev. — The NV Energy Foundation recently announce the winners in the NV Energy Foundation $30,000 Power of Good Giveaway.

Nearly 60 nonprofits that provide valuable services and programs to support environmental sustainability and stewardship, and foster protection of natural resources and wildlife in our service territories took part in the giveaway. Customer votes decided the winners, which are outlined below:

NORTHERN NEVADA

Sierra Safari Zoo – $10,000: The zoo utilizes a massive solar panel system that serves a dual purpose for the zoo. It provides 100,000 watts of energy to the zoo and also creates a sunshade for the deer in the petting area during the hot summer days. The system reduces greenhouse emissions equivalent to that of removing 24 passenger vehicles from the road.

Friends of Nevada Wilderness – $3,000: When the Martin Fire roared through northern Nevada this summer, over 400,000 acres were burned, including much of the beautiful North Fork of the Little Humboldt Wilderness Study Area. We are committed to the restoration and protection of our wildlands, and need funds to buy native plants and to get volunteers on the ground to plant them to help the North Fork of the Little Humboldt River recover from the fire.

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful – $2,000: KTMB provides many educational resources and programs to foster a sense of stewardship for our local environment and to reduce litter and contaminants in our local ecosystems and waterways.

SOUTHERN NEVADA

Tortoise Group – $10,000: Tortoise Group will use these funds to continue work with our Desert Tortoise: The Original Conservationist Program. This program is in conjunction with several other agencies that we work with on projects that protect our environment and the natural habitat of the desert tortoise. These projects directly benefit wild desert tortoises and enhance our community.

Community Cat Coalition of Clark County – $3,000: Nationwide it is clearly understood free-roaming domestic cats have a negative impact on the environment and wildlife. As the number of cats is reduced, predation of wildlife is reduced, the negative impact on water quality from feces and urine is reduced and the potential of cat borne diseases is reduced. Your support will help 100 feral/stray cats to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and released back to their colony to live out their life.

Blind Center of Nevada – $2,000: The Blind Center processes over 2 million pounds of electronic waste per year from donations provided by businesses and homeowners in the Valley. We use the revenues from the electronics to pay for services for people who are blind in Southern Nevada and about half of our employees are blind. We would use this money from NV Energy to pay for marketing and related expenses to allow us to get the word out to more people.

Go here to learn more about the NV Energy Foundation.