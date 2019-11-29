NV Energy Foundation donates $145K to 25 Northern NV nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — The NV Energy Foundation announced recently it donated more than $305,000 in the third quarter of 2019 to Nevada nonprofits that support safety and wellness.

According to a Nov. 21 press release from NV Energy, the company’s foundation — which is funded by NV Energy, not customers — donates hundreds of thousands each year to programs in the areas of education and youth, environment and community enhancement, safety and wellness, and arts and culture.

In Northern Nevada, NV Energy supported 25 nonprofits with $145,100, including grants to organizations such as Volunteers of America, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc.

In southern Nevada, 23 non-profits were awarded a total of $160,750.

“Safety and wellness are two very important areas of focus for our Foundation,” Tony Sanchez, NV Energy Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations, said in a statement. “To be able to support a total of 48 nonprofits this quarter in our service territory who focus on these initiatives will help play a role in promoting a better quality of life for individuals and families in our community.”

To learn more about the NV Energy Foundation or how to apply for grants, visit: https://www.nvenergy.com/about-nvenergy/community/foundation.