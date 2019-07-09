NV Energy Foundation donates $15,000 to 3 Northern Nevada nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — After five days of voting and more than 46,000 votes cast statewide, the NV Energy Foundation on July 2 announced the winners of its fourth Power of Good Giveaway.

According to a news release from NV Energy, more than 85 nonprofits that help people ages 12 to 24 through diverse and inclusive programs applied for funding; customer votes decided the winners.

“Diverse programs celebrate the differences of the people in our communities — inclusion creates an environment of mutual respect, trust and commitment so that all individuals can contribute based on their unique talents and backgrounds,” according to NV Energy. “The Power of Good Giveaway helps the NV Energy Foundation better serve the nonprofits and causes in our service territory that are important to our customers.”

The foundation split its donations into Northern and Southern Nevada, with three nonprofits in each sector receiving $10,000, $3,000 and $2,000. The winners are:

Northern Nevada

$10,000, Children’s Cabinet: The Children’s Cabinet protects teenagers who are homeless, neglected or find themselves in a threatening situation. Any youth can ask for help through the nonprofit’s 24-hour hotline or network of “Safe Place” walk-up sites.

$3,000, Assistance League of Reno-Sparks: Assistance League of Reno-Sparks facilitates 11 programs in the community, but one stands out for its diversity and inclusion of youth. Its Students in Transition program assists high school students identified as Children in Transition (CIT) in the Washoe County School District.

$2,000, Urban Lotus Project: Funds will be used for trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness programs the project offers to young people affected by abuse, addiction, homelessness, hospitalization and incarceration.

Southern Nevada

$10,000, Broadway in the Hood: With a focus on disadvantaged youth, Broadway in the Hood attempts to provide quality opportunities with little to no financial requirements for the parents/guardians of the performers.

$3,000, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry creates an inclusive environment of mutual respect and trust for young adults.

$2,000, Project 150: Project 150 will use the funds to offers support/services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Southern Nevada to ensure they have the basic necessities to continue with their education, obtain their high school diploma, and build a successful future.

Full descriptions of all the winning nonprofits and their program can be found here. A formal check presentation will take place later this month.