NV Energy Foundation to donate $30K to nonprofits

RENO, Nev. â€” The NV Energy Foundation invites all eligible Nevada nonprofits with programs that support environmental sustainability and stewardship â€” including organizations that foster and protect restoration of wildlife and natural resources â€” to apply for the third NV Energy Foundation Power of Good Giveaway.

According to the foundation, which is maintained by NV Energy,Â nonprofits can apply for a chance to win part of $30,000 â€” $15,000 in Southern Nevada or $15,000 in Northern Nevada.

First-place winners will be given $10,000, second place $3,000 and third place $2,000 for both markets.

The application process closes August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Official contest voting will take place Sept. 25-28, with winners being announced by Oct. 5.

All eligible nonprofits in NV Energy's service territory are encouraged to apply by visiting this link.