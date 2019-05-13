NV gas prices drop slightly; $1.26 a gallon more expensive than 10 years ago

Nevada gas prices have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50 per gallon as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,130 stations.

Gas prices in Nevada are 21.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 20.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

In Carson City, prices were between $3.32 and $3.49 per gallon Monday morning, according to gasbuddy.com’s website. In Reno, prices vary from $3.39 a gallon to $3.89.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Nevada is priced at $3.05 while the most expensive is $4.73. The lowest price in the country was $1.99 while the most expensive was $5.65.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g. The national average is up 2.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Below is a look at historical gasoline prices in Nevada and the national average going back a decade:

• May 13, 2019: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

• May 13, 2018: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

• May 13, 2017: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

• May 13, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

• May 13, 2015: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

• May 13, 2014: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

• May 13, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

• May 13, 2012: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

• May 13, 2011: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.98/g)

• May 13, 2010: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

• May 13, 2009: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Las Vegas- $3.46/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

• Fresno- $4/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

• California- $4.09/g, unchanged from last week’s $4.09/g.

“Relief at the pump has indeed begun across the country with a majority of states seeing average prices decline versus a week ago, giving solid evidence the worst is likely behind us,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a media release. “However, the potential lightning rod of a U.S./China trade deal is perhaps the only prospect that could bring a return to higher prices. For now, just a dozen or so states saw prices rising while most moved lower, including California, but some pain may linger in Washington and Oregon where supply remains tight and prices high.

“We’ll be watching for refinery utilization rates to rise in this week’s report from the Energy Information Administration; it will be a critical data point on where and when more relief arrives.

“For most Americans, I think we’ll slowly all join in on the falling prices and by June, the national average may stand 5-20 cents lower than (Monday), provided there’s no trade deal with the U.S. and China, whereas a trade deal could lead to a second hurrah at the pump.”