NVEDC’s ‘Connecting Nevada for a Stronger Economy’ event set for Aug. 20-22

RENO, Nev. — The fourth annual Nevada Economic Development Conference, set for Aug. 20-22 at the Atlantis Casino Resort, will take a hyper-focused look at Nevada’s super-charged business and economic development trends, networks and ideas that are defining the new Nevada economy.

The conference theme is "Connecting Nevada for a Stronger Economy" and will provide opportunities for a broad section of professionals to present and share what is happening in a dynamic, changing Nevada economy.

It is a perfect venue for economic developers, business owners, financial leaders, commercial real estate professionals, transportation managers, elected officials, educators, farm and ranch owners, manufacturers, educators and mining leaders to connect with the nation’s third fastest growing job market.

A pre-conference tour and workshop, "Connecting Nevada to the Global Economy," on Monday, Aug. 20, will offer an exclusive inside look at the Switch facility located at the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center.

In addition, tracks for the conference on Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 22, include agribusiness, economic development, manufacturing, transportation/infrastructure and workforce development. Registration costs vary.

The conference is presented by the Western Nevada Development District and the newly-formed Nevada Economic Development Association. This event is recognized by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) as a professional development event that counts towards the recertification of Certified Economic Developers (CECDs).

Four keynote speakers are scheduled to present at the conference:

Raj Sisodia, co-founder of Conscious Capitalism International — Conscious Capitalism produces businesses that are good, ethical, noble and heroic. By joining or supporting this ethos you can help create a world in which business is both practiced and perceived as the greatest force for good.

Michael Tchong, "Ubertrends: How Trends and Innovation are Transforming Our Future" — Driving trends that reinvent markets, Tchong inspires attendees by dissecting opportunities that exploit market shifts, in particular massive "Ubertrend" waves.

Peter Kageyama: "For the Love of Cities" — Peter Kageyama is the author of “For the Love of Cities: the Love Affair Between People and Their Places.” He is a grassroots engagement strategist who speaks all over the world about bottom-up community development and the amazing people who are making change happen.

Mike Nager: "Industry 4.0 and the Rebirth of American Manufacturing" — Nager has enabled US manufacturers to compete on the world stage by providing them with advanced industrial controls and automation systems that increase productivity and reliability of the finished product. He will address how workforce development needs are changing with the new manufacturing paradigm.

This article was provided on behalf of the Nevada Economic Development Conference. Go to http://www.nvedc.com for registration details and to learn more.