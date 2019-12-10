Old Jack’s Bar rehab continues in Carson City; to reopen by Nevada Day 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City’s Bank Saloon is on track to reopen by Nevada Day next year despite some surprises found during renovation of the historic bar.

“We all knew the building leaned a little, but we didn’t know it leaned as much as it did,” said Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance, during a Dec. 9 reception to update progress of the rehabilitation project at the corner of 5th and Carson streets.

The measured difference from floor to roofline is 13 inches.

“An amazing amount,” said West.

Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Association, describes the renovation work on the Bank Saloon on Dec. 9.

Photo: Anne Knowles

West and his team, Miles Construction and Frame Architecture Inc., think there must have been seismic activity to cause the building to tilt that much.

To stabilize it, a structural slab was poured and wood supports installed throughout.

“It’s a lot more substantial than in a house,” said West. “It’s a lot of timber.”

An interior shell and wall will be constructed and the space between that and the exterior stone walls insulated.

West said the work at the building — which has been closed for 30 years — has uncovered some interesting artifacts, including a Bank Saloon token that reads “Good for one drink or cigar.”

Aaron West, CEO of the Nevada Builders Association, holds a Bank Saloon token, one of the few artifacts found during renovation.

Photo: Anne Knowles

Little else historic remains. Crews have saved the granite thresholds outside the building on the Carson Street sidewalk, but most of the interior items, including the bar, were sold in a public auction held by the previous owners more than a decade ago.

When completed, the building will house a bar in the front and conference room and an association office in the back. The look will be modern, including a front wall made of glass and wood that can be raised to open the bar to the outside during warm days.

A nod to its history is in the name. Long known as Jack’s Bar, the site will return to its original name from when it first opened in 1899.

The Bank Saloon, seen on Dec. 9, is shored up with an interior wall of timber.

Photo: Anne Knowles

West said he will start advertising for a bar operator early next year. Construction should be done by the first of October and the saloon open by Nevada Day.

“I think it’s wonderful after 30 years we can have a vibrant old building come to life,” said Carson City Supervisor Lori Bagwell, who was at the reception.