On Command 2 buys $1.665 million company headquarters in Reno

RENO, Nev. — On Command 2 LLC, an expansion of On Command Dog Training, which has been serving the greater Reno market for 35 years, purchased a building in June at 565 W. Moana Lane in Reno for $1.665 million.

The finance package was facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider. Nevada State Bank also contributed to financing.

"Purchasing this building to serve as our headquarters, along with tenant improvements to the property, represents a huge step forward for our business," said Barry O'Dea, owner and manager of On Command 2 with his wife Tracy O'Dea.

Key On Command 2 customers, in addition to the general public, include local municipalities, the Reno Chief of Police, SWAT teams from Reno and Sacramento, and the Reno Aces baseball team.

The business draws approximately three new dogs each day.