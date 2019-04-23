On Earth Day, Sisolak signs bill raising Nevada’s renewable energy mandate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, April 22, signed into law a bill mandating the state reach 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.

SB358 was sponsored by Sen. Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas. It raises the Renewable Portfolio Standard to 50 percent of all electric power consumed in Nevada by the end of the next decade.

Sisolak said some 20 years ago, Nevada was one of the first states in the nation to set a Renewable Portfolio Standard for electric power but has since been eclipsed by numerous other states.

With SB358, he said, "Nevada will reclaim our clean energy role."

Sisolak said he was especially pleased to sign the bill outside in the quad between the Capitol and the Legislature on Earth Day. He was joined by more than 20 lawmakers and more than 40 lobbyists and other supporters of renewable energy.

He said the bill will bring well-paying jobs to all parts of the state, creating a projected 8,600 construction jobs and billions in investment.

He also pointed out the bill was passed unanimously with all Republicans joining Democrats in support of the measure.

Brooks said the law will keep billions of dollars in Nevada, generate millions in tax revenue and produce thousands of high-paying jobs.

"This law will make a meaningful difference, make no mistake," said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said the bill is for the future.

"I have 4- and a 6-year-old," he said. "This is for them."

SB358 is just the third bill lawmakers have delivered to the governor for his signature so far this session, a pace that's dramatically slower than previous sessions.