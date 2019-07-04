One Nevada Credit Union helps in $4,000 donation to SPCA of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — SPCA of Northern Nevada recently received $4,000 in donations from One Nevada Credit Union’s annual spring shred event.

The company’s shredding service is free to the public, but donations were accepted to benefit the SPCA.

According to an SPCA press release, local residents donated a record $1,990 for the safe shred of their unwanted documents, leading One Nevada to match the donation for a total contribution of $4,000.

“SPCA of Northern Nevada was honored and excited to be a part of One Nevada’s annual shred event,” said Sean Farnan, SPCA of Northern Nevada Development Director. “One Nevada is a wonderful supporter of the SPCA, and we couldn’t save the lives of over 2,100 homeless pets annually without their consistent and generous support.

This donation is crucial to funding the life-saving work that the SPCA performs in our community.

For more information about SPCA of Northern Nevada, go to http://www.spcanevada.org. Go to onenevada.org to learn more about One Nevada Credit Union.