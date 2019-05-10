One Nevada Credit Union inducted into ‘Best Places to Work’ Hall of Fame

The One Nevada Credit Union team celebrates at the 2019 awards ceremony.

RENO, Nev. — One Nevada Credit Union has been inducted into the “Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada” Hall of Fame after winning first-place in the small-sized business category the last three consecutive years.

The annual Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada Awards program is sponsored by the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association (NNHRA) and recognizes top Northern Nevada companies for employee engagement and investment.

The Best Places to Work Hall of Fame honors companies who have repeatedly demonstrated being first-place in favorable ratings from employees and for workforce investment and employee engagement.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be inducted into this year’s Best Places to Work in Northern Nevada Hall of Fame,” said Michael Traficanti, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, in a news release. “One Nevada is very proud to be continually recognized for our amazing corporate culture where we appreciate and value our employees for contributing to our credit union’s success and making a difference in the lives of our member-owners.”

The full list of 2019 NNHRA Best Places to Work Program is as follows:

Extra-Large Business: 1st Place, Tahoe Forest Health System; 2nd Place, Carson Tahoe Health; 3rd Place, Charles River Laboratories

Large Business: 1st Place, Northern Nevada HOPES; 2nd Place, CustomInk; 3rd Place, Prominence Health Plan

Medium Business: 1st Place, Lumos & Associates; 2nd Place, Access to Healthcare Network; 3rd Place, Sala Family Denistry

Small Business: 1st Place, KPS3; 2nd Place, Sierra Family Pharmacies; 3rd Place, David’s Bridal

Micro-business: 1st Place, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation; 2nd Place, AssuredPartners Consulting; 3rd Place, The Discovery

Go to nnhra.org to learn more about the NNHRA Best Places to Work Program.

Go to onenevada.org to learn more about One Nevada Credit Union.