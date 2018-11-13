OnTrac logistics company breaks ground on 185,000 sq. ft. Reno location

RENO, Nev. — OnTrac, a logistics company in the Western United States, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 9 for a new 185,000-square-foot facility in Reno.

According to a press release provided by The Glenn Group, the Reno facility — located at 9715 N. Virginia St. — will serve as a central location for OnTrac, which works in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Idaho.

"We were researching many other locations to serve as our new hub, but we worked really closely with the City of Reno and EDAWN to help make this project possible," Tom Fischer, CFO of OnTrac, said in a statement. "In the past, we have moved into existing buildings, but this time we wanted to build a ground-up facility to best serve our needs and be the home to the company's first-ever automated Material Handling System (MHS).

“With Reno's central location to our region and the new automated Material Handling System, OnTrac will be able to provide its customers with cost-efficient and timely services above its competitors."

OnTrac Engineering Director Jim Brownlow, EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski, Reno Vice Mayor and City Councilwoman Neoma Jardon, and City Councilman Oscar Delgado, among others, joined Fischer at the Nov. 9 groundbreaking.

For the last 30 years, OnTrac has operated a facility in Western Nevada, but for the last 1.5 years, the company was working on plans for a larger location, according to the press release.

Construction on the project is already underway, and the facility is expected to open and be fully operational by October 2019.