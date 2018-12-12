Orthopedic urgent clinic opens in Sparks; South Reno eyed for second location

SPARKS, Nev. — In October, Swift Urgent Clinic, an orthopedic urgent clinic, opened its first location at 780 Vista Blvd., Suite 100.

The Swift office is in a shared building with SpineNevada Minimally Invasive Spine Institute.

According to a news release, Swift Urgent Clinic’s specializes in walk-in specialty care for orthopedic and sports injuries — including fractures, lacerations, dislocations and sprains.

"Our orthopedic trained providers have the necessary experience to get the diagnosis right the first time,”said Bruce Gallio, PA-C, Director of Swift Urgent Clinic, in a statement.

Among other things, the ortho urgent clinic includes on-site specialty trained providers, digital x-rays, casting, physical therapy, injection therapy and MRI.

The Sparks location includes 12 employees with future plans to add more support and clinical staff. An additional Swift Urgent Clinic is reportedly planned to open in South Reno in 2019.