Panasonic boss to discuss ‘disruptive innovations’ to Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. – Allan Swan, president of Panasonic Energy of North America, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering Distinguished Lecture Series.

The free lecture is set for Nov. 20 at the Milt Glick Ballroom, 4th floor, inside the university’s Joe Crowley Student Union.

Swan, who began his role with Panasonic in September 2018, leads the Panasonic team at the Tesla Gigafactory in Storey County in helping produce lithium-ion batteries used by Tesla in all the company’s cars.

According to Nov. 12 news release from UNR, Swan’s talk will focus on Panasonic Energy and the company’s next 100 years, including the disruptive innovations; perpetuation of a unique employee-focused philosophy; and impact the company is having on Northern Nevada.

Swan, a graduate of Southampton University with a master’s degree in global supply chain management, previously was Senior Vice President of Operations for the Defense Sector in the United States for Rolls-Royce.

He’s also held several senior executive leadership positions in operations and corporate strategies for Thyssen Krupp and United Technologies.

During his time with Rolls-Royce, he was responsible for five manufacturing plants with over 1,500 employees.

The Distinguished Lecture Series started in 2010 by College of Engineering Dean Manos Maragakis.

For the Nov. 20 talk, those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP.