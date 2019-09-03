Panattoni announces new tenants at Lear Industrial Center in North Reno

RENO, Nev. — Panattoni Development recently announced that two new tenants have leased space inside the Lear Industrial Center in North Reno.

According to an Aug. 28 news release provided by MNG Partners, Inc., on behalf of Panattoni, FragranceNet.com has leased 56,550 square feet of space inside the center located at 6645 Echo Ave. in the North Valleys.

FragranceNet.com, which carries 17,000 brand-name fragrances, skincare, makeup, haircare, aromatherapy and candles, will distribute product from their new location.

KTM Industries, meanwhile, will occupy 56,550 square feet of space at the center. It will use the location to manufacture and distribute environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Terms of the leases were not disclosed.

The Lear Industrial Center was developed by Panattoni Development. Tectonics was the architect on the project and Alston Construction was the builder.