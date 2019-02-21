Panattoni breaks ground on next North Valleys Commerce Center phase

RENO, Nev. — Panattoni Development announced on Feb. 14 that construction has begun on Building E in the North Valleys Commerce Center.

According to a news release on behalf of the development company, the first phase of the North Valleys Commerce Center currently totals 2.285 million square feet and is home to S&S Activewear, Mary's Gone Crackers, Microflex, Exxel Outdoors, Trademark Global and Supplyhouse.com.

Building E will total 313,220 square feet of speculative industrial space with a clear height of 36 feet, an ESFR sprinkler system and LED lighting. Work is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2019.

Tectonics is the architect on the project, and the general contractor is Alston Construction. The building is owned by CP Logistics NVCC, LLC.

The North Valleys Commerce Center is located at 9460 N. Virginia St. in Reno. Development of Building E is just one piece of a more-than-4.5-million-square-foot pie of new industrial planned for the region in 2019, according to previous reports.