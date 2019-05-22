Panattoni Development, RHP Mechanical Systems donate to North Valleys Library

The North Valleys Library is located at 1075 North Hills Blvd, Suite 340 in Reno.

RENO, Nev. — Panattoni Development Company, in addition to RHP Mechanical Systems, announced May 21 their contribution of a hydration station to the North Valleys Library.

The newly installed hydration station is a combination filtered water drinking fountain and dispenser for filling reusable bottles.

The station encourages visitors to use more environmentally friendly containers, instead of disposable plastic bottles. RHP Mechanical Systems donated the hydration station and Panattoni Development Company donated the installation.

“It has been an honor to work with the Panattoni and RHP teams to make this gift happen for the North Valleys Library community,” said Jonnica Bowen, Branch Manager of North Valleys Library. “The library has been serving the North Valleys for more than 45 years, and consistently during that time one of the number one requests made by library users has been for a drinking fountain.

“No longer will we have to ask our customers to fill cups or prepare baby bottles from the bathroom sinks — now they can do it with our state-of-the-art, sanitary hydration station.”

The North Valleys Library, located at 1075 North Hills Blvd, Suite 340 in Reno, is a branch of the Washoe County Library System and serves many valley communities on the east and north side of Peavine Mountain. The branch went through a remodel in 2016, adding significant improvements to enhance services to visitors.

RHP Mechanical Systems prides itself on being the complete source for designing and building HVAC, plumbing, piping and radiant systems for any commercial project, large or small.

With over 65 years of experience in manufacturing and industrial facilities, hotels/casinos, low- and high-rise offices, shopping centers, food-service buildings, multiple-family dwelling and critical environment-controlled facilities have positioned RHP Mechanical Systems as the area leader in the problem-solving design, value engineering applications and cost-effective mechanical construction.

The company also offers residential services. Serving northern Nevada since 1950, RHP Mechanical Systems’ residential team combines its experience and knowledge with unparalleled customer service.

Founded in 1986, Panattoni Development Company, Inc. is one of the largest privately held, full-service development companies in the world.

Panattoni operates from 24 offices in the United States, Canada and Europe. Since inception, Panattoni has developed more than 320 million square feet of space including more than 110 million square feet of build-to-suit projects.

