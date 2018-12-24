Paradigm8 taking over Tahoe Mountain Club; golf courses, other businesses won’t close

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Mountain Club, which recently announced it would be closing facilities in February, will continue operation under Paradigm8, a Tahoe-based developer that acquired the club from CREW Tahoe, the club’s parent company.

In an email the club’s general manager, Glen Clement, sent to club members to notify them of the closure, he said the owner has contributed $14 million over the past eight years in an attempt to make the club viable and is no longer in a position to keep contributing funds.

The closure would have shut down club’s facilities on Feb. 8 had Paradigm8, or another buyer, not intervened.

These Tahoe Mountain Club amenities include Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing golf courses and golf shops, PJ’s restaurant and the Pavillion, which houses pools, tennis courts, Bearfoot Bar & Grill, Bear Necessities, the fitness center, Kids Camp, and The Retreat.

According to Clement, Paradigm8 plans to take over operations in early January.

The company is currently developing the Signature Home Collection at Old Greenwood as well as proposed project within the Gray’s Crossing Community.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.