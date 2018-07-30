Park Lane partners with Newport Beach luxury real estate firm

RENO, Nev. — Park Lane, the master-planned community under construction at the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Stret, on July 26 announced a partnership with Newport Beach, California-based real estate development and investment company Lyon Living.

According to a press release supplied by The Abbi Agency on behalf of Park Lake developer Chip Bowlby, president and CEO of Reno Land Inc., Bowlby’s team conducted an extensive search to find a partner “that understood his company's vision for a trend-setting, engaging neighborhood that strengthens Reno's position as one of the nation's most vibrant emerging markets.”

"Lyon Living combines its innovative approach with more than 50 years of experience in development to bring fulfilling lifestyle experiences to the residents of high-quality neighborhoods,” Bowlby said in a statement.

Park Lane Associates and Lyon Living will reportedly work together “to create resort-style amenities and an interactive and engaging experience” for the 46-acre development.

According to past reports, the development will feature a holistic environment of 1,600 apartments, retail, dining and parks with space for outdoor concerts and entertainment. It will retain the Park Lane name, and even the vintage sign will have a place of honor.

"Reno is an entertainment destination that attracts innovative businesses and creative individuals and Park Lane will align with the vision of the city, residents, and visitors,” added Frank Suryan, Chairman and CEO of Lyon Living, in a statement.

Go to parklanelife.com for full details of the Park Lane development project; go to lyonliving.com to learn more about Lyon Living.