Park Lane project in Reno primed for first phase of building construction

RENO, Nev. — After 18 months of infrastructure construction, Park Lane, the 46-acre master-planned community located on the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia streets, is ready for buildings to be built.

According to a Nov. 13 press release provided by the Abbi Agency, the project’s much-anticipated first phase includes four residential buildings, the Village Park, renovations to the theater and perimeter landscaping.

Groundbreaking is anticipated for early 2019, with the first deliveries expected in mid-2020.

According to the release, Neeser Construction will construct a five-story, 280-unit residential building with 8,700 square feet of in-line retail. The structure will conceal a park garage, allowing quick access to residents.

Whiting-Turner, meanwhile, will construct three additional residential buildings, equating to 313 units. The buildings will also contain a variety of lifestyle amenities, including pools, lobbies, fitness and gathering areas.

"Partnering with Neeser Construction and Whiting-Turner for phase one is a great match," Chip Bowlby, President and CEO of Reno Land Inc., said in a statement. "With a combination of expertise in construction and design, the partnership will allow the innovative project of Park Lane to come to life."

In all, according to the release, the Park Lane master plan will include 1,700 residential units, a one-acre park, 50,000square feet of retail space, a hotel with 160 rooms and a food hall, featuring a grab-and-go indoor farmer's market.

Park Lane is designed to be a community that embodies a live-work lifestyle while putting walkability and sustainability at the forefront of its identity, the release states.