Patagonia VP Rick Ridgeway to keynote philanthropy summit in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The third annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit, hosted by Moonridge Group, is returning to Reno on Sept. 21.

According to a news release, the Philanthropy Leaders Summit is an "annual gathering of corporate funders, family foundations and individual philanthropists to learn about best practices and trends in giving."

"Transformational Philanthropy" is the theme of this year's summit, set for 8-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Nevada Museum of Art (160 W. Liberty St., Reno).

Rick Ridgeway, Vice President of Public Engagement at Patagonia, will serve as keynote speaker Below is a short lineup of other scheduled speakers:

• David B. Walker, Executive Director & CEO, Nevada Museum of Art

• Punam Mathur, Master of Ceremonies

• Konner Robison, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino and Founder and Operator of Scholastic Gateway Fund in Washoe County

• Joe Bruce, Student at Reno High School and VP of Innovation and Gathering at Good Deed Hunting

• Jeremy Aguero, Principal and Analyst at Applied Analysis

• Kristi Overgaard, Chief Brand Officer at SWITCH

• Chris Reilly, Workforce Development and Education lead at Tesla

• Rebecca Darling, US Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Barrick Gold Corporation

• Kristen Avansino, President and Executive Director at E.L. Wiegand Foundation

Tickets are $50; go here to register and learn more.