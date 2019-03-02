Paul Anderson resigning as Nevada GOED head

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Paul Anderson is leaving the position of executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Michelle White confirmed his resignation Friday, March 1, saying his last day will be April 1.

She said his departure was amicable and her understanding is Anderson wants to pursue other ventures.

Anderson has been GOED director since January 2018. He replaced Steve Hill, who was the founding director who helped Gov. Brian Sandoval create GOED.

White said they’ll look at potential Nevada candidates, but a national search will be organized to find a new director.

GOED has been instrumental in bringing numerous major national corporations to Nevada including Tesla, Panasonic and Apple among others.