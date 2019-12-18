People: Amanda Barham joins ArchCrest Commercial Partners

RENO, Nev. — ArchCrest Commercial Partners recently announced that Amanda Barham has joined the commercial real estate firm as marketing and administrative assistant.

In her role, Barham will assist the commercial leasing and sales teams with all marketing, graphics, transaction management and administrative duties, in addition to heading up the firm’s social media and online marketing efforts, according to a Nov. 25 press release.

Amanda Barham

P1230-Amanda-Barham

“(Amanda) brings an energetic outlook to our company and will help in all elements of our marketing and administration efforts,” Kevin Annis, ArchCrest Commercial Partners Broker and Principal, said in a statement. “Her education and experience will allow us to implement new marketing strategies, increase our exposure and provide and even better level of service to our clients.”

Barham graduated from Montana State University-Billings, where she obtained a B.S. in Business Marketing. While there, she played four years of NCAA collegiate softball and was on the Academic All-Conference Team from 2015-2018.

After college, Amanda started her professional career as the marketing and sales assistant for the real estate team at Schaffer’s Mill in Truckee. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, camping and skiing.

