People: Amanda Eastwick joins SIOR as Member Associate

RENO, Nev. — Amanda Eastwick, of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates, recently joined the Member Associate program for the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR).

Eastwick has been with SVN Gold Dust for 5 years as a Senior Advisor, according to a Dec. 18 press release from the firm’s Reno office. She previously accomplished her SVN Certified Industrial Specialist certification within the SVN international brand.

“SIOR has been a personal goal of mine for many years now, and I am excited to embark on this designation journey, representing the highest degree of professional integrity and ethics,” Eastwick said in a statement.

SIOR is the leading professional industrial and office real estate association, with more than 3,200 members in 680 cities and 36 countries.

Individuals who become Member Associates are rising stars in the industry, having met stringent qualifications by demonstrating professional ability and personal integrity within the industry.

Eastwick will strive to obtain the full SIOR designation. Those who achieve the designation are top producers in the commercial real estate field and well respected in the industry. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership.

