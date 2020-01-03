People: Andrew Perini new general manager of KTVN 2 News

RENO, Nev. — Andrew Perini became the new general manager of KTVN 2 News on Jan. 1, 2020.

He replaced longtime GM Lawson Fox, who retired Dec. 31 after 28 years at the position, the TV station announced in December.

Fox served with KTVN’s parent company, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., for 37 years. He began his career at Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., as Operations Manager of WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tenn., before moving to Reno in 1991 to become KTVN’s GM.

“My time at KTVN has been rewarding and I’ll miss all of my colleagues and co-workers more than I can express,” Fox said in a Dec. 18 KTVN press release. “I’m grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by KTVN and the northern Nevada community.”

According to the release, Perini’s extensive background includes stints at KATZ Media and Citadel Broadcasting. Prior to taking over as GM this month, Perini held the role of Local Sales Manager at KTVN.

“I am honored to succeed Lawson Fox as General Manager of KTVN,” Perini said in a statement. “The GM position at KTVN has been a lifetime career goal since my first job in the business as a KTVN Account Executive back in 1992. I look forward to leading the talented team at KTVN for many years to come.”

