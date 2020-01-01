People: Belinda Rosthenhausler joins CDC Small Business Finance

LAS VEGAS — Belinda Rosthenhausler, a 23-year veteran of commercial real estate financing, recently joined mission-based lender CDC Small Business Finance as a vice president to provide SBA 504 financing to small business owners in Arizona and Nevada.

Previously, Rosthenhausler was a commercial sales executive for Clear Title Agency of Arizona. She also served as vice president and SBA business development officer at Meadows Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Metro Phoenix Bank and other financial institutions.

“Belinda’s extensive knowledge of SBA 504 financing, coupled with her excellent track-record of fostering meaningful business relationships in the commercial real estate community will help CDC Small Business Finance further its mission to help small business owners in Arizona and Nevada grow and create jobs,” Mike Owen, Chief Credit Officer at CDC Small Business Finance, said in a Dec. 13 press release.

In her new role, Rosthenhausler will focus on helping business owners looking to purchase, develop or refinance commercial real estate, in addition to equipment financing.

The SBA 504 loan is a fixed-rate loan for owner-occupied real estate that requires only a 10% down-payment by the small business owner. The current SBA 504 rate for a 25-year loan is 3.640% (effective December 5, 2019 to January 9, 2020).

Rosthenhausler’s current community involvement includes serving on the board of the Central Arizona CCIM Chapter and the Arizona Self Storage Association, committee member of Valley Partnership, Arizona Energy Consortium and a proud sponsor of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.