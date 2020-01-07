People: Brandon Barringer joins KPS3 as designer, web developer

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 recently hired Brandon Barringer as a designer and web developer.

According to a Dec. 20 press release from the digital marketing and communications firm, his responsibilities include creating and executing various projects with the design team, including custom websites, ads, collateral, digital and email campaigns.

“Brandon has a reputation for translating a clients’ vision into a reality,” Kevin Jones, COO of KPS3, said in the release. “His knowledge in both design and web development is an asset to our agency. We’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

Barringer brings a decade of experience to the agency. He joins KPS3 from Noble Studios, where he served as an interactive creative designer.

Barringer attended Truckee Meadows Community College, and he holds certifications in Google Analytics. He remains an integral part of the local graphic design community by serving as a judge for a TMCC graphic communications class and for the SkillsUSA Nevada Championship.

