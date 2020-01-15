People: Brian Rhoades promoted to EVP at Tranzonic Companies

SPARKS, Nev. — The Tranzonic Companies has promoted Brian Rhoades to executive vice president of operations.

Rhoades, who was promoted a year ago to oversee operations at the Sparks, Nevada, and Montebello, California, locations — in addition to the firm’s West Knoxville facility — now will expand his oversight to the remaining Tranzonic facilities, including Ontario and San Diego in California; Lynn, Massachusetts; and Bolivar, Ohio.

According to a Jan. 6 press release from the company, Rhoades will assume responsibility one facility at a time and eventually lead all Tranzonic Companies operations.

“Brian … is a true leader of people and has brought the discipline, energy and culture needed within our operations team,” Pat Fitzmaurice, chief financial officer of Tranzonic, said in a statement.

Based in Cleveland, The Tranzonic Companies was founded nearly a century ago and manufactures and distributes wiping cloths, personal hygiene products, textiles, washroom supplies and accessories, wiping and cleaning supplies, and safety products.

Rhoades joined Tranzonic in 2018 as vice president of operations in Knoxville. He has more than 30 years of experience in plant management and operations.

