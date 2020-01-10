People: Brittany Silva joins KPS3 as account director

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 recently announced the hiring of Brittany Silva as account director.

According to a Dec. 19 press release from the Reno-based marketing and digital communications firm, Silva’s responsibilities include providing strategic marketing direction for clients and day-to-day project management, among other duties.

“(Brittany’s) experience with strategically guiding both digital and traditional marketing projects makes her a valuable addition,” Mike McDowell, VP of Client Strategy for KPS3, said in a statement. “I’m confident that she’ll help us maintain strong relationships with our clients and help them to exceed their business goals.”

Silva joins KPS3 from Ruby Seven Studios, where he served as a marketing director. Prior to that, she was a marketing specialist at Ultrasave Lighting Ltd . and a marketing manager at Tomauri Inc.

Silva attended the University of Nevada, Reno and earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management in 2011, and her MBA in 2019. She was also the 2019-19 president of the Reno-Tahoe chapter of the American Marketing Association.

