People: Brynne Kenney promoted to VP role at PBS Reno

RENO, Nev. — PBS Reno recently promoted Brynne Kenney to Vice President of Administration, a move that expands the station’s senior management team.

According to a Dec. 30 press release, in her role, Kenney will continue to manage human resources, payroll, accounts receivable and payable, and other portions of finance.

“I’m so excited to be moving into my next role here at PBS Reno,” Kenney said in a statement. “I’m grateful for everything I have learned and the opportunities I’ve been given in my time here. I look forward to continuing to work alongside our fantastically passionate team.”

Kenney joined PBS Reno (formerly known as KNPB) full-time in 2010 and says she fell in love with the passion for public television exuded by her new colleagues, and was thrilled to learn she felt the same.

