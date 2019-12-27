People: Christy George named Director of Culture and Agent Success at RE/MAX

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) recently announced that former company agent Christy George is returning to the brokerage after being named Director of Culture and Agent Success.

George is a Reno native and fifth generation Nevadan, bringing with her 25 years of real estate experience to the position, according to a Dec. 12 press release from the firm.

In her new role, George is responsible for intentional company growth and providing high-level leadership and professional development training opportunities for agents.

“I’m excited to be back home with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates to promote the amazing culture we have here and offer outstanding support services that will take our agents to the next level of their career, all while delivering our message to the community and other agents looking to become a part of this amazing brokerage,” George said in a statement.

During her career as an RRA agent, George earned the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designation and is a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE).

In addition, George was presented with the RE/MAX Hall of Fame award in 2017, given to agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their time with the company.

“We are so proud to have Christy return to the RRA team in this new position,” Amy Lessinger, broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, said in a statement. “I have no doubt that Christy’s expertise in the industry and can-do-attitude will only continue to propel our team forward in the coming years.”

