People: Clark Pietromonaco joins LP Insurance Services
RENO, Nev. — LP Insurance Services recently welcomed Clark Pietromonaco as an associate sales executive within the Reno-based company’s commercial business group.
According to a Jan. 7 press release, Pietromonaco, who hails from Auburn, Calif., is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, earning his degree in economics with an emphasis in mathematics.
Prior to joining LP Insurance in late 2019, he was a national account manager with Supplies Outlet, an e-commerce office supply entity. In addition, he was previously a member of the insurance sales team at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Currently, Pietromonaco support his clients with solutions and risk mitigation as a commercial insurance sales executive at LP Insurance Services.
LP Insurance Services is headquartered in Reno and has additional offices in Elko and Las Vegas, Nevada; Gold River/Sacramento and Truckee, Calif.; and Phoenix.
NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.
Harrah’s Reno to be sold for $50 million, redeveloped into a non-gaming property
Per the agreement, Caesars will continue to operate Harrah’s for the first half of 2020 before it’s redeveloped into a non-gaming hotel and mixed-use development.