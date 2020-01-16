People: Clark Pietromonaco joins LP Insurance Services

RENO, Nev. — LP Insurance Services recently welcomed Clark Pietromonaco as an associate sales executive within the Reno-based company’s commercial business group.

According to a Jan. 7 press release, Pietromonaco, who hails from Auburn, Calif., is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, earning his degree in economics with an emphasis in mathematics.

Prior to joining LP Insurance in late 2019, he was a national account manager with Supplies Outlet, an e-commerce office supply entity. In addition, he was previously a member of the insurance sales team at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Currently, Pietromonaco support his clients with solutions and risk mitigation as a commercial insurance sales executive at LP Insurance Services.

LP Insurance Services is headquartered in Reno and has additional offices in Elko and Las Vegas, Nevada; Gold River/Sacramento and Truckee, Calif.; and Phoenix.

