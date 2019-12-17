People: Corry Casteneda of Dickson Commercial earns CPM designation

RENO, Nev. — Corry Casteneda, director of Dickson Commercial Group’s Commercial Property Management, recently completed his Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation.

The CPM is a real estate professional designation awarded by the Institute of Real Estate Management and recognized by the National Association of Realtors.

The designation is considered to be among the industry’s premier real estate management credentials. There are over 8,600 professional real estate managers who hold this designation worldwide. CPM members manage approximately $900 billion in real estate assets.

According to a press release from KPS3, Casteneda joined Dickson Commercial Group from CBRE in 2015 to run the group’s property management division, bringing with him more than 15 years of commercial real estate, building maintenance and property management experience.

Since, he has increased property management revenue by an average of 38 percent year over year, and has increased managed square feet to nearly 3 million square feet in Northern Nevada.

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.