People: Darrell Plummer appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission

RENO, Nev. — Darrell Plummer, the broker of Sierra Nevada Properties, was recently appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to serve as a member of the Nevada Real Estate Commission.

The three-year term is effective Nov. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2022, with a possibility of a second 3-year term.

The Real Estate Commission is a five-member body, appointed by the governor, that acts in an advisory capacity to the Nevada Real Estate Division. The group adopts regulations and conducts disciplinary hearings, among other duties.

Other members include Devin J. Reiss of Clark County as President; Lee G. Gurr of Elko County as Secretary; and Lee K. Barrett of Clark County as a Commissioner. The fifth seat current is vacant.

According to a press release provided by Sierra Nevada Properties, Plummer “is truly honored after 25 years as a real estate professional to serve at this level.”

A fourth-generation Nevadan, Plummer is a 1984 graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno with a degree in business administration with a special emphasis in finance and a minor in economics.

After various jobs, he joined Coldwell Banker Plummer & Associates in 1995 and took over as broker/owner in January 2001. In 2013, the company became Sierra Nevada Properties.

