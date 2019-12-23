People: Denette Suddeth named Nevada president at Mutual of Omaha Bank

LAS VEGAS — Denette Suddeth was recently named Nevada Market President for Mutual of Omaha Bank.

In this role, Suddeth will be responsible for growing the region’s commercial banking practice and national gaming practice, according to a press release from the bank.

She will work out of Mutual of Omaha Bank location in Las Vegas. Of note, the bank also has a Reno location at 5370 Kietzke Lane.

Suddeth graduated from UNLV with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Her community leadership includes Board Member and Past Chairman of the Board for United Way of Southern Nevada; she previously held those roles for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Suddeth is also a graduate of Leadership Las Vegas and Pacific Coast Banking School.

Suddeth has more than 25 years of experience in the financial and banking industries.

With more than $8.5 billion in assets, Mutual of Omaha Bank is a subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha, a Fortune 500 insurance and financial services company founded in 1909.

