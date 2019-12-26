People: Devon Reese, Alex Velto and Geno Menchetti join Hutchison & Steffen

RENO, Nev. — Hutchison & Steffen on Dec. 12 announced the addition of three new attorneys who will be based in the firm’s Northern Nevada offices — Devon T. Reese, Alexander R. Velto and D. Geno Menchetti.

Reno City Councilman Devon T. Reese, Esq., joins the firm as a partner with a strong reputation for delivering outstanding legal services, having impeccable character, and maintaining a well-established law practice that is highly complementary to the firm’s mission to provide winning legal services to the clients we serve.

Alexander R. Velto, Esq., is a first-year associate who represents the best and the brightest of the next generation of the legal profession in Nevada. Alex is an energetic and zealous advocate who will build on the Hutchison & Steffen tradition of excellence.

With over 40 years of experience, D. Geno Menchetti, Esq., is a legend in the Northern Nevada legal community. Based in Incline Village, Geno has earned a reputation for being a tough attorney who gets results for his clients. Geno is also well-known for his generosity and service to the community.

Founded in 1996 by Mark A. Hutchison and John T. Steffen, Hutchison & Steffen is based in Las Vegas and has a Reno office at 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 980.

