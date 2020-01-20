People: Dierra Luckett hired as sales officer with City National Bank

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced it has appointed Dierra Luckett as sales officer in its Treasury Management group in Nevada.

Luckett joins City National from Wells Fargo Bank with over 9 years of banking experience, according to a Jan. 9 press release.

With statewide responsibilities, Luckett will work out of City National’s two regional centers in Nevada — 5470 Kietzke Lane in Reno, and 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 250, in Las Vegas.

In her new role, Luckett will be responsible for handling all treasury management sales and servicing functions with new and existing clients.

“We are excited to have Dierra join our treasury management group here at City National,” Ed Perez, senior vice president and regional sales manager, said in a statement. “She joins this group with a great deal of experience and understanding of bank operations and the products and services offered by this area of the bank. Dierra will be very successful in her new role and will continue to help the bank and our clients on the way up.”

Prior to City National, Luckett worked for Wells Fargo Bank as an assistant vice president and treasury management sales consultant and as a teller at Bank of America, where she began her banking career in 2008.

Luckett attended the Howard University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor, and Spelman College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree. Luckett is a licensed attorney with an active membership at the State Bar of Nevada.

