People: Hayley Williamson new leader of Nevada Public Utilities Commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Hayley Williamson will take over as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Jan. 1.

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed her to move up from a member of the commission, where she has served since April.

“Hayley’s extensive experience in Nevada and on the Public Utilities Commission will prove invaluable as she takes on this critical role of ensuring that public utility companies continue working for the benefit of all Nevadans,” the governor said in a Dec. 26 press release, pointing out that she has more than a decade of experience in utility law.

Williamson has worked at the PUC since 2013 including as senior assistant general counsel and acting general counsel.

She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she earned her B.A., and magna cum laude from Vermont Law School, where she earned her J.D. She also holds a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Cambridge.

She lives in Stateline, Nevada, with her husband and son.

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.