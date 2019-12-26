People: Heuer Insurance Agency’s Michelle Meeks earns agent of year award

SPARKS, Nev. — Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer recently announced that Michelle Meeks was awarded the Utah Business Insurance Company’s (UBIC) 2018 Agent of the Year award.

According to a Dec. 4 news release, Meeks, a commercial lines agent, received the honor for her dedication to her clients.

She joined Heuer in 1995 and brings over 28 years of experience to her role.

“This is a great accomplishment for Michelle, and we are proud that she is part of our team,” Heuer said in a statement. “Michelle is passionate about the service she provides our clients and is a great example for the rest of our team.”

Utah Business Insurance Company honors the “Magnificent Seven” best and brightest policyholders, business partners and insurance professionals alike each year. The Customer Service Representative of the Year award is one of the Magnificent Seven (M7).

Founded in 1929, Heuer Insurance Agency is a family owned and operated insurance agency in Sparks.

