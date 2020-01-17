People: Jeffery Hentz new leader of North Lake Tahoe Resort Association

After conducting a nationwide search to fill the vacant CEO position at North Lake Tahoe Resort Association/Chamber of Commerce, a hiring committee recently chose to hire Jeffery Hentz.

“With extensive tourism and economic development experience in California’s High Sierra region, Jeffery Hentz will start in late January as the organization’s new CEO,” according to a Jan. 7 press release.

The position was previously held by Cindy Gustafson, who left the post after being appointed last April as District 5 Placer County Supervisor.

“What collectively stood out to us about Jeffery is his background with establishing Tourism Business Improvement Districts and his three decades of experience serving on high profile Tourism Board authorities,” Adam Wilson, NLTRA board president, said in a statement.

Hentz is relocating to North Lake Tahoe from Mustang Island, Texas, where he served as President/CEO of Mustang Island/Port Aransas CVB, Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation since 2016.

