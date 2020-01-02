People: Jim Lyon, Ronda Plamondon and Andrew Tourin assume new roles at First Centennial Title

RENO, Nev. — First Centennial Title Company of Nevada recently announced a trio of management changes and promotions.

According to a Dec. 18 press release from the company, Jim Lyon has been named CEO of First Centennial Title. Lyon had held the title of President since founding the company in 1979 “and has grown the company into the largest Title and Escrow company in Northern Nevada,” according to the release.

The company also announced Dec. 18 that Andrew Tourin has accepted the role of President. Tourin, who has 37 years in the title industry, joined First Centennial in 2007 and had previously held the titles of Vice President and Director of Builder/Commercial Services.

Lastly, Ronda Plamondon has accepted the role of Senior Vice President, in addition to her current title of Escrow Manager. Plamondon has 34 years in the title industry, and joined First Centennial as a commercial Escrow Officer in 2014.

First Centennial Title has grown from a small, one office operation in 1979 to a community leader with offices in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Incline Village; it’s the only title company in Northern Nevada with a local title plant and the strength of four national underwriters.

