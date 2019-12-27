People: John Carothers to retire as leader of University of Nevada, Reno Foundation

RENO, Nev. — John Carothers will retire, effective Jan. 31, 2020, as Vice President for Development & Alumni Relations and Executive Director of the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, the university announced.

According to a Dec. 12 press release from UNR, Carothers joined the University in 2003 and was elevated to VP for Development and Alumni Relations in 2004.

Since, he’s led a number of philanthropic initiatives, including, “Building What Comes Next: The Campaign for the New Nevada,” which attracted thousands of donors and achieved record philanthropy in excess of $398 million, according to UNR.

“It’s been a tremendous honor, the honor of a lifetime, really, to be at the University and to work with such great people,” Carothers said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the University’s alumni, friends and members of the philanthropic community who have given so much to our institution. … Although I’m going to miss working with such a great team, the time just feels right to let someone else help usher the University into a new era.”

Lynda Buhlig, currently Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, will become Interim Vice President for Development & Alumni Relations beginning Feb. 1, UNR President Marc Johnson announced in the press release.

“John has brought a sense of vision, purpose and accountability to our division of Development and Alumni Relations,” Johnson said. “He has worked tirelessly, particularly during an economically volatile time when our state was hit hard with an historic recession, to ensure that our institution’s mission was never diminished.

Johnson, who announced in October he is stepping down as president on June 30, 2020, said a national search will not be conducted for Carothers’ successor until a new president has been chosen.

According to the university, Carothers’ leadership has seen the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation‘s endowment grow from $57 million in 2004 to in excess of $232 million in 2019.

Key projects with heavy philanthropic contributions that were completed on campus during Carothers’ tenure include the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center, Davidson Math and Science Center, E. L. Wiegand Fitness Center, University Arts Building and Pennington Health Science Center.

Among other accomplishments while with the foundation, Carothers built a volunteer board of trustees that reads as a “Who’s Who” of notable University alumni, business and financial leaders and friends from the community and throughout the country.

Previously, Carothers served as Vice President of Institutional Advancement at SUNY Plattsburgh, in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; Vice President at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Penn.; Special Assistant to the Majority Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and as a Pennsylvania Assistant Deputy Treasurer.

Carothers is a graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, Penn., and holds a master’s degree from Penn State University.

