People: John R. Funk named shareholder of Gunderson Law Firm

RENO, Nev. — Gunderson Law Firm recently announced that John R. Funk, Esq. has been named a shareholder of the firm.

According to a Jan. 6 press release from the Reno-based law firm, Funk has extensive experience representing individuals and businesses in a variety of industries across Nevada, California and the country.

“John’s diverse expertise and exemplary skill have made great contributions to the success of Gunderson Law Firm, and I look forward to our continued success carrying on with John as a new shareholder,” Mark H. Gunderson, founding shareholder of Gunderson Law Firm, said in a statement. “I know John will continue to demonstrate the firm’s high standards by providing the tenacious, personalized representation that gives Gunderson Law Firm its trusted name.”

Funk joined the firm in 2011. Over the years, he has been named Nevada’s Legal Elite by Nevada Business Magazine from 2014 through 2019, yearly. Additional accolades include an AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbel, Business Elite in 2019, and the Mountain States Rising Star recognition, awarded by Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers this year.

Funk earned his Juris Doctorate from University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law in 2011, Magna Cum Laude, and earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nevada, Reno with high distinction.

NNBV People briefs are published on a regular basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations.